‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rally in Birmingham demands Trump be impeached and removed from office

Birmingham, Alabama— (WIAT) Tuesday night at 5:30 PM , the night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump for his high crimes and misdemeanors, activists gathered at Linn Park as part of the nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies.

WATCH: ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW RALLY’: BIRMINGHAM DEMANDS TRUMP BE IMPEACHED & REMOVED FROM OFFICE

The event in Birmingham will be one of the hundreds of actions occurring nationwide in more than 40 states and Washington, D.C.

The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections.



Protesters are demanding that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections.

Congress must show that no one—including the criminal in the White House—is above the law.

Activists will use #NotAboveTheLaw engage communities on social media. Information about other events can be found at Impeach.org.

Press release provided by event organizers.

