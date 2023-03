BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–The Gadsden Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is giving away NOAA weather radios on Saturday, April 1st.

This giveaway will occur via drive-thru at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Radios are available to Etowah County residents on a first come first serve basis.