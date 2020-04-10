No shortage of positive messages throughout Birmingham during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s easy to get discouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still a lot of positive things going on throughout the Birmingham area.

Even businesses that are struggling, like restaurants, are offering help to those who need it. Homewood restaurant Ashley Mac’s showed its support for UAB medical staff in an Instagram post. Savage’s Bakery is donating bread to a shelter.

Meanwhile, the lack of medical supplies has been a big story throughout the pandemic. That’s why health experts are encouraging donations for front-line workers. Beauty Trendz came through with a big donation this week.

Artists are using their talents to spread positive messages during a difficult time. An artist from Fitz Hand Painted Signs left some encouraging words on a wall in Homewood.

Sports leagues are canceled across the globe, but many teams have been active on social media. The Birmingham Legion used some of its highlights to support UAB Medicine.

