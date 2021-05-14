No masks required at Tuscaloosa outdoor events

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With softball tournaments and arts festivals returning to Tuscaloosa, things are getting back to normal. This comes amid the CDC’S new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

Alabaster resident and artist Jan Sherwood is happy that there are no restrictions at the Druid Arts Festival. The festival was cancelled last year because of the Coronavirus.

“We love this show, we’ve been here and we’ve been here several times and we’re here in 2019. And it’s a great show and we enjoy being here but it was very hard for us to not be a part of it last year,” said Sherwood.

Kim Rogers is also glad mask wearing is not required at the Tuscaloosa girls high school softball tournament at Bowers Park this week. There are 32 teams from all around Alabama competing. She supports the CDC’S decision.

“As a softball mom, I am all for it. I think we have paid our dues and they’ve done their safety protocols for the past year. And I think the reward for them doing what they were supposed to do should be freedom to not wear the mask,” said Rogers.

There are 60 art vendors at the Druid City Arts festival and 10 musical groups performing. There will be activities for children and food trucks set up at Government Plaza. The festival is from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday night and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.