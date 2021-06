BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A house fire broke out in Bessemer Tuesday night and officials are thankful that the residence was vacant.

According to the Bessemer Fire Department, a single story rental house started on fire late Tuesday night. The residence was vacant, but the water and power were still connected. Bessemer FD reports that the fire started in the rear of the house.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.