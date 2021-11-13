No injuries reported in Palmerdale duplex fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was reportedly injured Saturday during a fire at a duplex in Palmerdale.

According to a post on the Palmerdale Fire District’s Facebook page, crews battled a duplex fire near Adkins Drive.



The post states that the fire is currently out and the salvage and overhaul phase has begun. The American Red Cross has also been called to the scene to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.





(Courtesy: Palmerdale Fire District Facebook page)

