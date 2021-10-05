No injuries reported in Birmingham duplex fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was reportedly injured during a fire at a apartment duplex in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a fire on the 7110 block of 4th Avenue North. Upon arrival, crews arrived they found the duplex engulfed in flames and were able to contain the fire.

The occupants of the duplex are not known at this time, but fire officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.