HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say a fire broke out at the Krispy Kreme in Hoover Friday.

The Hoover Fire Department responded to a fire at the Krispy Kreme at 1900 New Patton Chapel Road just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire reportedly started on the assembly line. Their internal fire system kicked in and the system knocked down most of the fire.

Hoover Fire put out the fire when they arrived on scene.

No injuries reported. The fire is currently under investigation.