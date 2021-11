WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are currently investigating a fire that broke out at the Bingo Hall in Warrior.

According to the Corner Fire Chief, crews responded to a fire on the 3400 block of Warrior Jasper Road at the Bingo Hall. Authorities report the building received light damage after a fire broke out in a single room.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

