No injuries in Birmingham house fire, cause under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities report that no one was injured in a house fire in Birmingham early Tuesday morning.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house fire on Avenue H in Birmingham just after midnight Tuesday. Crews found that the fire started in the back of house. The primary portion of the house was heavily damaged. Some fire exposure made it’s way to a second residence, but all residents made it out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.