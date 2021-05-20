No injuries following Cullman County bus wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County school bus was involved in an accident with a passenger truck on County Road 1101 Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The wreck happened at the 6000 block of County Road 1101 around 4 p.m. No one was injured.

Ty Watwood with the Cullman County School Board says that five students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Three of them were picked up by parents at the scene and the other two were transported home by another bus.

Watwood says that the bus runs for all West Point schools in Cullman.