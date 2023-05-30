Photo of a plane following an emergency landing (Photo courtesy of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews are responding to the scene of a small airplane crash landing Tuesday night.

According to BFRS battalion chief Tobias Jones, the plane “crash-landed” just west of the airport on a CSX railroad line within the vicinity of the 3300 block of Vanderbilt Road.

In an update provided by battalion chief Kenneth Hatcher, the plane suddenly shut off while approaching the runway. The pilot, who was training a student, was able to detour and land on the rail line.

The pilot and passenger on board were not injured in the landing and there was no fire involved during the landing.

