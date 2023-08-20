BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A flyer promoting fighting at City Walk had Birmingham police on high alert Saturday.

No fighting of any kind happened at City Walk Saturday, but the flyer on social media brought concerns for many people.

Oscar Williams said he comes to city walk often. He said this flyer on social media promoting fighting at City Walk was concerning.

“I thought it was another event, actually,” Williams said. “But I saw it was just people like ruining the fun, and I don’t understand why they would want to do that because it was pretty cool and nice, so I don’t get it.”

Some local business who declined to do an interview said they were also concerned about the message the flyer sent. Birmingham police patrolled City Walk Saturday to ensure that no fighting would happen.

“Whatever their motives were behind it, we have our own motives on how we’re going to handle it,” Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald said. “And we’re not going to handle that any way but the way we’re doing it, and we’re going to pump as any resources as we can to make sure City Walk is safe for everyone.”

One person said more community activities need to happen to change the mind set of people who want to fight downtown.

“If you have things to bring people out and experience and show things going on downtown, then they will have a better understanding of how peaceful it really is,” Courtney Patterson said.

Birmingham police encourage parents to not drop your children off at City Walk but to be with them at all times.