No Coronavirus cases in Alabama yet, state health officials report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health leaders said there have been no positive tests for coronavirus in the state, despite some residents being tested.

Representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Hospital Association held a news conference to ease fears from neighbors.

“People who live in Alabama are worried about what might happen and wanting to know what they should do,” said Scott Harris, State Health Officer with ADPH.

Harris said leaders with ADPH check in with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention multiple times each day.

ADPH hopes to provide neighbors with information on prevention and what to do if someone is showing symptoms of the virus.

“We’re reaching out to our nursing homes. We’ve provided guidance already to our schools, our colleges, and our universities as well as day cares and kindergartens,” said Harris.

According to Alabama Hospital Association President Don Williamson, facilities will need to be prepared to screen and isolate those who may be infected.

The health of caretakers will also be critical, Williamson said.

“In Italy one of the challenges that they’re facing is 10 percent of their workers are infected, so that reduces the number of people able to provide care, so making sure that your front line personnel are trained on personal protective equipment so they don’t get infected,” said Williamson.

While states on the west and east coasts repoted positive cases, so far there are no cases in Alabama. Coronavirus can spread like the flu, doctors said.

“Practice hand washing. Don’t touch your face with your hands. Surgical masks are only effective for people who are symptomatic to try to prevent spread from them. N95 masks are only effective if they are properly fitted, so masks really have no place for the general public in trying to control exposure,” said Williamson.

As of Monday’s news conference, leaders said there were no outstanding tests to perform.

