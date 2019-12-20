No charges filed against person involved in death of Upside Down Plaza bartender

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has decided not to press charges against a person who was involved in a fight at a bar that led to the death of a beloved bartender.

Kim Paul Walker, 63, was found unresponsive in his residence by Birmingham police Nov. 7 after his co-workers expressed concern for his well-being. Walker was assisting bar staff in escorting “unruly patrons” from the Upside Down Plaza, according to the police report.

The DA’s office said that the actions of the identified subject involved were “not willfully and knowingly to injure” Walker.

Walker had been working at the bar in Five Points South for over 20 years. His death left a hole in the hearts of patrons and those who worked in the entertainment district.

“It was heart-wrenching,” said Robin Veal, co-owner of Little Italy’s Pizza and Pints. “More of a sense of shock…just couldn’t believe it.”

A celebration was held for Walker at Upside Down Plaza following his death.

