No bond given to 3 suspects in deadly Galleria shooting, trial moves on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial against all three suspects in the deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting last month.

22-year-old Montez Moses Miracle Coleman (left), 19-year-old King Gary Williams (center) and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. (right) have all been charged with capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

After a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge William Bell ruled there was probable cause for capital murder against the three men, according to Jackson’s attorney Victor Revill. Judge Bell also denied the suspects’ request for bond.

The shooting resulted in the death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. Three other innocent bystanders were also injured in the July 3 shooting.

All three suspects remain in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

LATEST POSTS