Schools cancel after school activities ahead of Monday weather threat

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Schools will cancel all after-school activities Monday afternoon due to weather predictions for the area.

At this time, there is no change in operations for the school day. This comes as severe weather is possible tomorrow. CBS 42 meteorologists report it’s most likely going to hit West Alabama.

St. Clair County Schools has also made changes to after school activities for Monday, December 16.

Due to the threat of severe weather, all Monday’s activities must be concluded by 5 p.m. and no activities will be allowed after that time, the school system said.