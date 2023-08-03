TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry donated $600,000 to charities through the Nick’s Kids Foundation during their annual Nick’s Kids luncheon Wednesday morning.

The luncheon was held inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, with more than 200 people attending the event inside the north end zone. When asked about the generous donation, Coach Saban says it’s all about giving back to the community to help as many people as possible.

“This is obviously a Nick’s Kids event which is a great way to give back to the community,” Coach Saban said. “Miss Terry and her staff and the folks who support Nick’s Kids do a fantastic job helping us to help lots of young people have a better chance of having a better quality of life.”

Terry Saban says it’s always so good to see people and donate to worthy organizations.

“We work all year raising money so for this event we can give it all away,” Terry said. “And today we will probably be giving away $600,000 to a lot of worthy 501 C-3 charities.”

Thanks to the generosity of the donors and the efforts of Nick and Terry Saban, the Nick’s Kids Foundation has donated nearly $12 million dollars to many deserving organizations and causes since arriving in Tuscaloosa.