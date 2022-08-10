TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Nick’s Kids Foundation donated a house in honor of the 2021 SEC Championship.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Habitat home was built primarily with the help of volunteers. The University of Alabama football coaches’ wives, including Terry Saban and Carolyn Golding, did landscape work Wednesday at the house located on Ash Street.

Terry Saban says she’s proud of the projects funded for the community by Nick’s Kids.

“It makes me feel incredible. When I travel with Nick, I am so proud when people wave. They don’t always say thanks for the victories but they often say thank you for all you do in the community. And that gratitude goes to all the people who donate to Nick’s Kids and all the people who help build these homes,” she said.

The home will belong to Kanika Cotton, her 5-year-old daughter Kailey and her 3-year-old son Braydon. Terry Saban says it is all about giving back to the Tuscaloosa community.

“Well it’s always been a part of who we are to give back to the community,” Terry Saban said. “We preach to our players is that very thing, to use your platform to help other people, and certainly we have lots of blessings we should share with others.”

Kanika Cotton tells CBS 42 that she is so excited that so many are helping her family get a new place to call home.

“To be honest, it’s a blessing to [be able to] have our new house built from the ground up,” Cotton said. “Before this, my kids were sharing a room together and for them to have their own room is truly a blessing.”

This year, the Saban family decided to break the rules and honor the 2021 team’s accomplishments with a Habitat home build. The SEC Championship House, or “House 18.5″ as it is affectionately known, was fully funded by a donation from the Nick’s Kids Foundation. The home will be dedicated Thursday morning.