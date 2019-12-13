Sabans donate $1M to create interactive learning hub in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, have made a donation of over $1 million to the city of Tuscaloosa to help build a “hub for interactive learning” that will be known as the Saban Center.

“Terry and I could not be happier to partner with Mayor [Walt] Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa in the building and development of the multifaceted learning center which will present and encourage cutting edge knowledge and research in STEM as well as the arts,” Saban said in a written statement. “Children and adults alike will benefit from this incredible facility with many different ways of displaying knowledge including hands-on experiences. This project fits our strong commitment to education as an end in itself as well as a door to open opportunities for all.”

The center will be located in the current Tuscaloosa News building across from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and will be over 100,000 square-feet. The building will also include a public park on the Black Warrior River adjacent to the amphitheater.

The Nick’s Kids Foundation also made a $250,000 contribution to the project.

Construction on the park will begin a nearly as Fall 2020 while the building is expected to begin construction in 2023. It is part of the city’s Elevate Tuscaloosa Initiative.

