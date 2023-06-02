TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick and Terry Saban helped dedicate their 20th Habitat for Humanity home to a Tuscaloosa family Friday morning.

Richelle Harris and her granddaughter are the new homeowners of the house, located on Elm Street.

“First and foremost I would thank God who made all this possible,” Harris said. “I would like to thank Habitat and all the workers and Coach Saban and Miss Terry and my family and friends. “

The new home has been nicknamed “The Sugar Bowl House” in honor of the University of Alabama’s victory winning the game last season. Coach Saban says he’s always happy to be part of helping a family have a better quality of life.

“We are so excited and happy to help the Harris family have a wonderful place to live for their family,” Saban said. “We appreciate Habitat and their partnership and our ability to build our 20th house.”

The Saban family and Nicks Kids Foundation began their relationship with Habitat shortly after the April 27 tornado devastated Tuscaloosa in 2011.