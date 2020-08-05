TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban, have donated money to help save Space Camp in Huntsville through the Nick’s Kids Foundation.
The Sabans donated an undisclosed amount to the campaign and signed their names along with Nick Saban’s children’s foundation that pours into youth and youth organization.
“Thanks to the generosity of donors and the efforts of Nick and Terry Saban, Nick’s Kids Foundation has distributed over $9 million to hundreds of deserving organizations and causes,” the Nick’s Kids Foundation’s website states.
The Sabans’s donation comes as the funds to save Space Camp reach over $1.5 million. The amount comes from over 8,000 donors and helped the U.S. Space and Rocket Center reach its goal.
The money will be used to keep the museum operating and allow Space Camp to open next April.
The Rocket Center closed March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum reopened in May and Space Camp resumed at the end of June. According to the Rocket Center, business has been drastically down since reopening, and Space Camp had about 20% of its normal enrollment.
LATEST POSTS
- Rapper Kanye West files in Wisconsin to run for president
- SAW’s Soul Kitchen chef competing in World Food Championships
- Birmingham police investigating fatal shooting that left 1 dead, others injured on 15th Way SW
- Hueytown student completes challenge to mow 50 lawns for free
- Nick and Terry Saban donate to save Space Camp in Huntsville