TONIGHT: An isolated shower possible along and south of I-20. Otherwise, becoming clear and comfortably cool again. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Fantastic weather to round out the holiday weekend. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s in the morning, warming into the upper 70s into mid-afternoon. We’ll keep the rain chance off the board, although I suppose it’s theoretically possible a rogue shower could pop up somewhere in the state. Any overall chance of rain would be less than 10%.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Humidity and temperatures trend up. With that, isolated showers and storms return. Somewhat similar to Monday, I just don’t see enough to put a formal rain chance on Tuesday. Still, it wouldn’t shock me to see one shower pop up somewhere in Alabama. The odds of that happening in any one spot are just too low to include in the forecast. By Wednesday, enough moisture is in place to support a 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Shower and storm coverage increase through the end of the week. Not everyone sees rain every day, but hit-or-miss showers and storms will be a bit more plentiful from Thursday through the weekend. Highest rainfall totals will likely be south of Birmingham.

