PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A youth NFL flag football and NHL street hockey leagues could soon be making their way to Pelham.

During a Pelham City Council meeting Monday, Pelham’s Parks and Recreation Director Brian Cooper presented the idea for youth NFL flag football and NHL street hockey leagues.

If approved by the council, Pelham will be one of two cities in Alabama with the leagues. Both leagues will be geared toward kids ages 5 to 13.

The NFL flag football is a version of flag football with an NFL connection. Each team apart of the league will have NFL logos and team names on their gear.

The NHL Street hockey will have an NHL connection with NHL logos and team names on their gear, the difference is it will be played on concrete instead of ice.

Cooper discussed a potential contract with RCX Sports, a company with direct partnerships with premier sports brands and leagues, in order to bring the leagues to Pelham.

Cooper said leagues like these will offer youth in the area a variety of options and resources to expand their athletic abilities.

“I think Dothan was able to kick start the program and we want to be a part of it,” Cooper said. “You know we have facilities; we have staff that’s eager to offer new programs. So, this is a chance for our athletic coordinators to really get out there and be on the front edge of a new program.”

Cooper said the Parks and Recreation Department has the funding for the programs but needs the council’s approval. If approved, the NHL street hockey league could start as soon as spring 2024. The NFL flag football league would start in fall 2024.

Cooper said there will be further discussion with the council in the coming weeks.

An NHL Street showcase is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m at the Pelham Recreation Center. Children interested in street hockey can register and participate in a few pick-up games and learn more about the sport.