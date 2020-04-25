NFL announces wheelchair football league at draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– The Lakeshore Foundation and the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability (NCHPAD) applauds the announcement regarding the development of a wheelchair football league during the National Football League Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The Lakeshore wheelchair football team will be in the first round of expansion teams.

The Lakeshore Foundation has been an Olympic and Paralympic Training Site since 2003 and is the High Performance Maintenance Organization for USA Wheelchair Rugby. Lakeshore recognized sports as a life-changing activity that empowers people and changes attitudes about disability.

The foundation says they are proud to have trained thousands of athletes across the United States and from around the world.

There are currently no start dates confirmed for the expansions due to the current health crisis.

