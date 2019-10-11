Newly elected Talladega mayor shares thoughts on upcoming race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — From being the youngest mayor-elect to making history as Talladega’s first African-American mayor, Timothy Ragland has expectations for his city.

In Friday morning’s interview, Ragland commented on the excitement of the upcoming race.

“It’s always been a big weekend from when I was a child until now,” Mayor Ragland said.

When it comes to his election everything is still fresh for Ragland.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I have made history,” Ragland said. “I’m just so happy that the people of Talladega has elected me at 29, and I am ready to get to work.”

Ragland told Art and Alissa that for his first order of business he will be organizing and preparing for the following:

Speak to the city manager and council to consider and consolidate ideas

Focus on the city’s exposure

highlight what is going well for students and Talladega’s education

Highlight and address the “dilapidating infrastructure”

“We have a lot of work to do,” Ragland said.

Still in law school, Ragland was inspired to run out of his desire to do something for his community.

Ragland explained, “There wasn’t enough change. I wanted to see more in our city. Instead of complaining, I wanted to do something about it so I decided to run [for mayor].”