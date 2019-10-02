Newest appointment to Hale County board had previously been charged with voter fraud

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The most recent appointment to the Hale County Board of Registrars has a controversial past.

In 2007, Rosie Lyles was charged with four felony counts of absentee voter fraud and one felony count of possession of a forged instrument. On Monday, Lyles was sworn in as the newest member of the board. Despite the controversy, many in Greensboro support Lyles and are glad she’s getting a second chance.

Lyles, 79, was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey, whose office said there was no background check done on her before she was appointed, nor are they typically done for that position.

“My reaction is to support the governor,” Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford said. “When Ms. Lyles presented me with the order from the governor, my role is to swear her in.”

Lyles works with two others on the board at this building behind the courthouse.

“I can echo what the secretary of state said, it was a misdemeanor,” Crawford said. “It was not a conviction of moral turpitude and we do believe an individual should have a second chance now.”

Two years after being charged with voter fraud, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a forged instrument and the felony fraud charges were dismissed. Secretary of State John Merrill said that because she was not convicted of a felony, Lyles can legally serve on the board.

“When this was brought to my attention last week, the first thing I did was to have our attorney look into it to see if she met the qualification standards and, as of today, no new information has been introduced to us that would disqualify her from serving in this role.”

Crawford asked the public to give Lyles a chance.

“Know that it will be monitored,” he said. “There is checks and balances.”

Lyles declined to comment for this story.

LATEST POSTS