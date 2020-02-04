New Whitson Bridge possibly opening this week

SAMANTHA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three years ago, a massive fire destroyed the Whitson Bridge in the Samantha community of north Tuscaloosa County.

After months of planning and construction work, a new bridge is built and is expected to be open to the public Friday.

Emily Bennett and her family are excited to finally have a new bridge on Old Jasper Road.

“We are going to go there and walk across it and I can’t wait until it opens we are ready and are really excited,” Bennett said. “This is going to mean so much to this community, no more detours we have our bridge back.”

In January 2017, some people had gathered underneath the bridge and were burning brush. The blaze spread to the bridge which destroyed the old wooden structure.

Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker says first responders can now better respond to emergencies. For three years fire and ambulance crews had to take detours to get into the community slowing down response times.

“It will cut that first responder response time down dramatically if they are not having to go around the detour on those times when responding to a house fire or someone having a heart attack. So first responders will be able to get there much quicker,” Acker said.

Bennett believes the new bridge will also make her community safer.

“It’s going to provide a safer passage for ambulances, a couple of times ambulances had to be diverted to get somebody some help. And it’s just going to be a blessing it’s fixed and it’s going to provide a quicker route for people to get to where they need to go,” she said.

Commissioner Acker says the bridge should be ready to open next Friday. He says it cost $900,000 dollars to build the new bridge.

