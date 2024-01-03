HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County and Green County will have a better chance of being notified of severe weather events with the help of a new weather radar.

In the past, smaller and short-lived tornadoes weren’t detected by Birmingham’s current National Weather Service Radar.

“Several of these storms that have touched down, we were like, we didn’t see it,” said Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.

That’s been the experience for years in Hale County, as they are within a low-level coverage gap. EF-1 tornadoes and storms of a smaller magnitude are often undetected by the National Weather Services’ current radars.

“Those EF-1 tornadoes do a lot of damage. They can kill people, injure people, so having that early warning with a closer radar, that’s really going to help all of our citizens,” said Weeden.

The news that a new weather radar has been installed in Meridian, Mississippi is comforting to long-time Hale County residents like Annie Harris. She’s taken shelter from several small tornadoes without warning.

“That sounds comforting you know. I’m trusting the Lord that everything will be ok. It was him that got me through what we experienced this past year so with that being said, hopefully, it will get us to a safe place,” Harris said.

Chris Goode, the founder of Climavision which owns the new weather radar that’s installed, says up to 200 radars are set to be installed all over the country. The goal is to assist the National Weather Service in hopes of saving more lives.

“We’re filling in these low-level date board areas with our radars that provide a much better and more cohesive picture of weather that is happening in those particular areas,” Goode said.