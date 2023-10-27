BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has added new vehicles to assist with collecting evidence on the scene of a crime.

The vehicles are equipped with an evidence safe, portable scene lighting and all necessary miscellaneous evidence collection and crime scene equipment, according to JCSO. They are also equipped for four-wheel drive.

“Now when we are working a crime scene in a rural area we don’t have to carry equipment onto the scene; that equipment is already in the cars,” Sergeant Quentin Escott said. “It is always our goal to continue adding new equipment to our inventory that will provide more resources to allow us to quickly and more efficiently solve crimes.”

JCSO said these vehicles are “the modern forward-facing image of JCSO.”