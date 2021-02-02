New vaccination site opens at Hoover Met

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new COVID-19 vaccination site is now open at the Hoover Met, and medical experts expect nearly 900 people to be vaccinated there today.

The site is UAB’s second in Jefferson County, joining its site at UAB Highlands, which has been open since Jan. 18. That’s given doctors time to analyze data related to vaccine reactions, and they say no one one at the site has had a severe reaction, so far.

“The vast majority of people have a sore arm, a little bit of sore muscles. Some people have reported a low-grade fever, just feeling a bit yucky for about a day,” Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of clinical support services at UAB, said. “But the vast majority of people say those symptoms resolve within 24 hours.”

The site, which opened this morning, offers drive-thru vaccinations. Nafziger said that will make progress at the site move more quickly.

“You don’t have to park your car and find a space and walk in and observe social distancing and all the things we have to do these days,” she said. “It’s just a lot quicker if you don’t even have to get out of car.”

It’s also easier on many of the people who will be receiving shots at the site, she said. The site is open to people 75 and older, who are often at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19. Doctors don’t want to put them at risk of exposure by asking them to get out of their cars.

Appointments are required for vaccinations at the site, and to get one you have to pre-register. UAB and Cooper Green Mercy Health Services patients can register on UAB Medicine’s COVID vaccine information site. Non-UAB patients who live in Jefferson County can register on the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency’s website or by calling the Jefferson County Unified Command (JCUC) COVID-19 Call Center at 205-85VACC1 (205-858-2221).

Nafziger said people who have already registered should not register again, and she’s asking that they do not call the Call Center. She said that will overwhelm the Call Center and could slow down the process. Those who have registered will receive information about their appointments.

“We’re going to get that information to you just as soon as we have it,” Nafziger said. “And we’re going to make sure that everyone can register to receive a vaccine who wants it. And then we’re going to make sure we get it to you. So please trust this process that we’re laying out, and we will all get through this together.”

The Hoover Met vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. Leaders hope they’ll eventually be able to vaccinate 1,000 people a day there. In addition to people 75 and older, healthcare workers and first responders also are eligible to be vaccinated at the site. Other groups, including people 65 and older, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Feb. 8.

UAB plans to add another vaccination site at Parker High School in the near future.