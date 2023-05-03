Veterans Memorial Park in Trussville is now the home of a monument honoring the lives of soldiers who died in the war on terrorism.

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — We are getting a first look at a new monument honoring the lives of Alabama soldiers who died during the war on terrorism.

The project has been in the works for years. Alabama Fallen Warriors Project founder and Vietnam veteran Mark Davis said after 9/11, he wanted to do something to honor the lives of those who died while serving our county during this conflict.

That vision is now a reality. Davis said he wants to make sure these 226 Alabama soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.

“It is said when a military service member is killed, he or she dies two deaths,” Davis said. “The first is when they die, the second is when they are forgotten. Our mission is to ensure that second death doesn’t happen.”

Davis said the memorial is more than just a peaceful place to pay your respects, it’s also interactive. You can scan a QR code at the monument and read stories about each solider being honored. Davis said there are soldiers from each of the state’s 67 counties.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the park on Memorial Day at 2 p.m. Davis said the families of these fallen heroes will be in attendance. The event is open to the public.