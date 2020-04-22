New times for ‘Bull’, ’48 Hours’ on April 26-27

(WIAT) — CBS’s “Bull” and “48 Hours” will be airing at different times this weekend to make up for the CBS 42 Sports Special.

Starting at 2 p.m. on April 25, CBS 42 will air reruns of the 2011 Auburn vs. Oregon National Championship and the 2018 Alabama vs. Georgia National Championship games to show our appreciation to the first responders, truck and delivery drivers, and volunteers that have kept America running during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, because of these reruns, the CBS weekend programming had to be shifted around.

Below you can find the adjusted times for Bull and 48 Hours.

Program: Original Air Time: Re-Scheduled Air Time: Crimtime Saturday: Bull Saturday, April 25, from 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. CT Monday, April 27, from 2:05 a.m. — 3:05 a.m. CT 48 Hours 2-hour Special Saturday, April 25, from 8:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. CT Sunday, April 26, from 1:05 a.m — 3:05 a.m.

Both shows will go back to their normal programming next week.

LATEST POSTS