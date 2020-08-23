New surge testing sites for COVID-19 coming to Jefferson County

Flyer for new surge testing sites. Photo courtesy of What’s Happening Birmingham via Facebook.

(WIAT) — The Jefferson County Department of Health will operate two surge testing sites in hopes of testing large amounts of people for COVID-19.

What’s Happening Birmingham said, via Facebook, the introduction of surge testing for the community was introduced by the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. The task force provided the testing resource to the Greater Birmingham metro area because it was considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

The testing sites within Jefferson County will be equipped to test up to 1500 a day through Sept. 5.

The two locations include:

Riverchase Galleria (Sears parking lot) in Hoover, AL

Cathedral of the Cross in Centerpoint, AL

The Jefferson County site details anyone who can self-administer a test, including children, is eligible to get tested. Testing at all surge sites will be free of cost.

Both sites will operate Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Centerpoint location will begin Monday, Aug. 24. The Hoover location has already started testing.

For more information, visit https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

LATEST POSTS