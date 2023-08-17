HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — During a special-called meeting Thursday, the Hoover Board of Education announced its selection for the new superintendent of education for Hoover City Schools.

Dr. Kevin Maddox, assistant superintendent of Homewood City Schools, was appointed as the next leader of Hoover City Schools, succeeding Dr. Dee O. Fowler, who is retiring.

Maddox has nearly 30 years of experience as an educator, with 20 of those years as an administrator. He was one of seven candidates the board considered.

“Our vetting process has been both exhaustive and effective in identifying a number of exceptionally well-qualified career educators who could serve ably in the position,” said Hoover Board of Education President Kermit Kendrick in a statement. “Our task is not simply to select a well-qualified leader but one whose educational philosophy, experience and temperament will further elevate the already high standard of educational achievement that has been the hallmark of Hoover City Schools and who will work tirelessly to ensure all Hoover students have the opportunity to reap the rewards of our continued progress.”

Kendrick said the board’s next step is to negotiate a contract with Maddox so that he can officially begin his new position.