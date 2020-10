TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — “I voted” stickers honoring veterans will be available for the first time to voters who cast ballots in the general election next month.

The stickers feature an outline of the state with an Alabama state flag and the words “I vote in honor of a veteran.” They’ll will be available to those who vote in-person on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Voters can receive a lapel pin and bumper sticker if they submit a testimonial about the veteran they are honoring at alabamavotes.gov.