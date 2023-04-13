A new sculpture was installed in Birmingham on Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Toby Carter)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is home to a new sculpture.

The sculpture is titled “Alchemy.” It honors the history of Birmingham’s steel makers and nods to the current medical technology and high-tech electronics industries of today.

It was installed Thursday morning at Urban Park, which is outside of the Nextec building on 3rd Avenue North.

The sculpture is made of different kinds of steel that captures the past, present and future of the city’s growing industries.

Artist Salem Barker spent about seven months on the piece. He said he hopes people feel inspired about the future by the artwork.

“This sculpture tells the path of technology of what built our civilization to where we are right now,” Barker said. “So, in a sense, what we’ve pulled up from the earth to create steel, we’ve also pulled up from the earth to create these advanced technologies, which would have been unheard of back them.”

Barker said the goal is to expand growth in innovation in this area.