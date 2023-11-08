BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Organizers of Birmingham’s 76th Annual National Veterans Day Parade announced that it will follow a slightly altered route than previous years.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday and will begin at 1 p.m. The new parade route will begin on 18th Street by the Alabama Power building and end on 19th Street by City Hall. However, it will wind through different historic downtown Birmingham blocks than it has prior.

Birmingham’s Annual National Veterans Day Parade is the longest-running parade of its kind in the country. This year’s parade will include a mixture of Veterans service organizations, members of the U.S. armed forces and Alabama military supporters, as well as local color guards, high school bands and drill teams. Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell and local Shriners will also participate.

For more information, click here. The event will be broadcast live starting at 1:30 p.m. on the same webpage.