New Publix store coming to Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — On June 3, Publix Super Markets will open a new store in Vestavia Hills.

The Market Place at the Bray, located at Liberty Park, will cover 48,100 square feet and will bring 135 new jobs to the area. The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full

service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

“Our customers have been looking forward to having a new Publix in their neighborhood,” said

Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix community relations manager Brenda Reid said in a press release. “Our associates will continue to offer the best shopping experience possible for our customers by following recommended guidelines outlined by the CDC and the State of Alabama.”

In addition to social distancing practices, Publix will offer convenient services like curbside pick-up, grocery delivery powered by Instacart and pharmacy delivery.

Publix currently operates 1,242 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

