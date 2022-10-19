PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre could be in jeopardy after a proposal was revealed for a new amphitheater in Birmingham.

Carraway Amphitheatre was presented at this week’s Jefferson County pre-commission meeting.

Pelham city officials say the proposal came as a shock to them but even so, they will remain committed to the venue’s success.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens proposed a 9,000-seat amphitheater to be built on the BJCC’s campus. The $50 million investment would knock Oak Mountain Amphitheatre out of business.

Stephens says this could be a generational change for entertainment in Birmingham.

“Any touring entertainer can find a perfect venue here in Birmingham. We’ve never had that before and it creates what they say is an ‘A’ tour,” Commissioner Stephens said.

Even after this proposal, the city of Pelham says they remain committed to hosting events at OMA with the help of Live Nation at this time.

The City of Pelham and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (OMA) have been partners for more than three decades, and our commitment to the venue’s success remains steadfast. In fact, the City Council just last night (10/17/2022) approved a new project to make improvements to Amphitheater Road, which will improve access to OMA, the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, and The Canopy, a $60 million mixed-use development under construction directly across from the Amphitheatre. It’s also important to note, Live Nation recently invested a significant amount of money for improvements to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. The City of Pelham in a statement released in response to the proposal

With new improvements and developments underway in the area, local business owners say the loss of the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre would be disappointing.

“You know what it’s capable of, and, you know, now you just have an eyesore across the street from a new development. And to see all this exciting growth happening in the community and then all of a sudden here’s one of these, you know, another eyesore that comes in,” said Eric Pippert, owner of Creekside BBQ.

“Without it, yeah it would lessen our exposure,” said Michael Wells, a Margarita Grill Manager. ”Well not our exposure but lessen the traffic we normally get.”

Live Nation, which currently manages Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, tells CBS42 in a statement that they will continue to operate and book the venue for the 2023 season.

“Live Nation enjoys bringing shows to music fans in the greater Birmingham area,” said Live Nation in a statement sent to CBS42. “Birmingham is a vibrant live entertainment destination and that is why we are exploring additional opportunities in the region. We will operate and book Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for the 2023 season and are still evaluating the future of the venue. We are appreciative of the great partnership we have with the City of Pelham.”