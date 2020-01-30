New projects to accommodate Chelsea’s fast growing city

CHELSEA, Ala (WIAT) — The city of Chelsea is going to see a lot of construction projects in the 2020 calendar year.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said they’re finishing up Chelsea Fire and Rescue, Station 33 and also installing a new storm shelter on Chelsea’s east side.

There is also a new business park that was just approved by the city of Chelsea.

Picklesimer said Station 33 is expected to be done by mid-February and the new storm shelter to be open by March storm season.

“We’ve know there has been a need for storm shelters in that part of our city for quite some time. We have the community center here that offers storm shelters capacity and also city hall offers capacity but we’re on the western end of our city so we knew they’re needed to be storm shelter availability of east end,” said Picklesimer.

Shelby county and city of Chelsea also just approved an incentive package that would expand a local business. Therachem, which is a biopharma operation, will employ around 20 high paying jobs such as scientists and chemists. Picklesimer said this will be the first tenant of the future business park.

“We need people in our daytime population and so my focus the last couple of years is trying to bring businesses that will create jobs for people that live here can work here but also people who live outside of Chelsea can come to Chelsea to work,” said Picklesimer.

