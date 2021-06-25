New program to help locate individuals with cognitive disorders soon to launch in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will soon launch a new program to help quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders.

According to a press release, the program known as “Project Lifesaver” uses radio frequency technology to assist in the search of missing loved ones. Participants in the program are provided a small arm bracelet with a radio frequency that allows trained deputies to locate them through a receiver device should they go missing.

“The bracelets are free of charge to the public thanks in part to different organizations in the community who have set aside funding for this project,” Lieutenant Kerry Morgan said in a press release. “Once your loved one has been assigned a bracelet, at no cost, someone from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will contact you and arrange a time to install the bracelet and train their caregivers on how to use it.”

To sign up for the program, please contact Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama at 205-871-7970. Jefferson County citizens that have a loved one living with the autism spectrum disorder should contact the Autism Society of Alabama at 877-428-8476 to be placed on the list for a bracelet.

Citizens that live outside of Jefferson County should contact their local Sheriff’s Office for further information.