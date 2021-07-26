New program for students interested in becoming a firefighter

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Central High School of Clay County is offering a new program for students looking to pursue a career in firefighting. The school will be adding emergency and fire management services to its Career and Technical Education Program this school year.

The fire and emergency curriculum allows a student to become a certified volunteer firefighter in Alabama. It includes four 40-hour blocks of instruction for a total of 160 hours. At the end of the course if all blocks are passed, students will take the exam to become a certified volunteer firefighter.

Students interested in the program should email giddenst@clayk12.org.