New pavilion coming to Pinson’s Turkey Creek Nature Preserve

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A new pavilion is under construction at the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, a 466-acre natural space in Pinson that is home to several endangered species.

Most years, about 6,000 students come to learn about wildlife and conservation at the preserve. The new pavilion will help to expand the educational programs.

“There’s things you just cannot get from the classroom,” said Charles Yeager, manager of the preserve. “And being able to get your hands dirty or get in the creek and find critters and see how kind of magical the world is around us and how amazing it is and how we impact is really important.”

Construction for the pavilion began summer 2020. Photo courtesy of Turkey Creek Nature Preserve.

The pavilion will be able to accommodate about 150 people. It will also be a source of fundraising for the preserve, because it will also serve as an event space that can be rented out for weddings, birthday parties and other events.

Yeager said they hope to do a ribbon cutting by the end of March. Donations can be made on the Turkey Creek Nature Preserve’s website.

Updates on the ribbon cutting will be made on the Facebook page.