BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of five new owners is hoping to breathe new life into WorkPlay, a once-thriving music venue.

Located in downtown Birmingham, it was the place to be for musicians in the mid-2000s.

Co-owner Johnny Grimes said they plan to remodel and expand the bar and have it open several days a week. They are also revamping the sound stage for movie production and live performances and remodeling the two recording studios.

Co-owner Josh Williams said he is excited to see new opportunities come to the space.

“It’s just a creative fun spot. We’re going to have you know, get all these offices leased out. Have shows, sometimes multiple shows. We may have a show on the sound stage and in the theater on the same night. Or there may be a movie crew in there shooting film and there’s a show in here on the same night. Just creating the hustle and bustle of what WorkPlay used to be but also was intended to be,” Williams said.

Grimes said he wants to make WorkPlay a creative hub for Birmingham.

“Everybody from Sturgill Simpson to Bob Dylan played on the stage, not many people know that,” Grimes said. “So, our desire is to kind of give a rebirth to WorkPlay and to see it as one of the premiere music venues in Birmingham once again.”

Grimes said they plan to start renovations in December. They are expecting to reopen on February 1.