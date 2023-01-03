NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Northport is welcoming a new year and new mayor.

Dr. John Hinton was officially sworn into office Tuesday at noon at City Hall. Hinton says he is ready to work with the council and hopes to continue to move the city in the right direction.

“Well, it’s a good feeling. I am very humble to have the opportunity to serve and service is what I am about and what I want to do. We have many good things going on in the city and many plans and goals I hope we can continue and develop all these as we go,” Hinton said.

Hinton is no stranger to the Northport City Council, as he has been serving as a councilman for four years. He is also a retired assistant superintendent for the Tuscaloosa County School System and also served on the school board.

City Councilman Woodrow Washington and Councilwoman Christy Bobo believe Hinton is the right man for the job.

“Dr. John is going to do a great job, love Dr. John and he is the right man for the job and he is ready for the task. Dr. John gives me some good knowledge and he is easy to talk to and easy to work with. And he is truly concerned about your concerns,” Washington said.

Christy Bobo agrees.

“Well considering the changes and circumstances we are going through I can’t think of another better person than Dr. John Hinton to fill these shoes. And I know he is excited to do so and we are excited for him to do so to be the leader at our helm,” said Bobo.

Mayor Hinton replaces former Mayor Bobby Herndon who resigned from office last November.