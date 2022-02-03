BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A historic steam plant building in downtown Birmingham will soon be developed with plans for a movie theater.

During an event Thursday, Orchestra Partners announced plans for an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to be the building’s anchor tenant.

The Texas-based company operates 37 theaters across the country. Birmingham will be the first location in the deep south.

“We are looking at putting between 8 and 10 screens, theater screens in this building. Roughly 700-750 seats,” said John Partner, a partner with Rock Ridge Principals and Alamo Drafthouse.

In addition to movies, the building will also offer dining options and bars. Developers plan to keep as much of the original brickwork as possible.

“When you come in, you’ll get the feel that you’re in an actual hundred year old steam plant, but with a new re-use of a theater,” said Martin.

Birmingham City Councilors were also on hand for Thursday’s announcement. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn reflected on the history of the building.

“This is really the earliest engine of the city that powered Birmingham when it was first getting started,” said O’Quinn.

City leaders hope the new project will lure even more visitors downtown. The steam plant property is located between other attractions like Railroad Park and the Rotary Trail.

“This has been something Birmingham has been dreaming about for decades, how to repurpose the Powell Steam Plant and make it into something that is a real amenity with all of its history for the entire city,” said O’Quinn.

According to a news release from Orchestra Partners, redevelopment plans call for a mixed-use entertainment venue for movies, music, events, retail and restaurants.

An adjacent lot could also include a hotel and apartments, the company wrote. Plans call for the project to be complete by the end of 2023.