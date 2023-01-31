BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.

Film producer Ken Carpenter says the movie, called “The Shift,” is a sci-fi movie about a man’s journey through the multiverse.

Carpenter says 150 to 200 people are currently working on the film.

Production for the film will be for five weeks, and filming will take place at areas including Mountain Brook, Bessemer, and Sloss Furnace.

The film has brought a lot of buzz and excitement to the Mountain Brook area.

“We’ve seen a couple of new faces, which was out of the norm,” Crestline Bagel employee Josh Woods said.

Woods says the production of the film helps the city gain more recognition.

“There bringing more money into the area, and they just shot a Hallmark movie at the library maybe a couple of weeks ago, so I’m glad it’s coming up,” Woods said.

Carpenter says Birmingham could be the location for other films in the future.

“I live in Nashville, Tennessee, and travel a lot to make films, but there’s something unique about Birmingham,” Carpenter said. “It’s ideally situated between Nashville and Atlanta, both of which have very robust film communities, and I think Birmingham is poised for a lot of production here.”

Carpenter says the plan is to release the movie in theaters by October 2023.

The movie is currently looking for extras to play in the film.

