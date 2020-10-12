New mental health coordinator position for Mountain Brook Schools

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook Schools has created a new role to offer support for students, faculty and staff.

Chelsea Cloud will be the first-ever mental health services coordinator in the district.

Cloud has experience as a licensed master social worker and said she aims to help people not only survive, but thrive.

“My big role too is to support our students and helping them to be successful,” Cloud said. “But also supporting our faculty and supporting our staff and supporting our community and letting them know that we see and hear you too, that we’re all in this year together.”

Cloud has held the position since the beginning of the 2020 academic year. She said in a year like this, it’s especially important for people to maintain social relationships and practice self-care.

The role was made possible because of a grant from the Alabama State Department of Education.

