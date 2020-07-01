New mayor elected in Carbon Hill after former mayor resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — At a special called meeting Wednesday, Carbon Hill City Council elected a new mayor after the former mayor resigned less than a week ago.

April Herron has been elected as the new mayor of Carbon Hill. She was a member of the city council serving District 3.

The election comes after former Mayor Mark Chambers turned in a letter of resignation Saturday, June 27. Chambers made a Facebook post stating he no longer will support Alabama football and head coach Nick Saban. The post did not come long after Alabama football made a social media post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chambers also made insensitive comments a year prior to this incident. Again on Facebook, Chambers complained on a post that “homosexuals lecture us on morals” and “transvestites lecture us on human biology.”

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story